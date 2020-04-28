Rural Health Clinics Suffering Under Executive Orders

The Michigan Senate approved a resolution on Tuesday urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to revise her Executive Orders, and allow hospitals and health care facilities to resume elective procedures.

We spoke with one rural health clinic where they say the restrictions so far have nearly been a death blow to their business, and also threaten the health of those in the communities they serve.

At Wellston Medical Center in Manistee County, co-owner Jordan Warnsholz says the restrictions from the Governor have been destroying business and hurting patients. “Appointments that were deemed non-emergent or routine or preventative, we were advised by multiple state agencies that we should not do those appointments. And that was a tough pill to swallow.”

That has meant a loss of revenue, especially for rural clinics, like the one in Wellston, where they say patient traffic in-the-door is down 99%. The parking lot and exams rooms are mostly empty, and while many are using telemedicine, that hasn’t been a cure to the financial woes. “The TeleMed reimbursement for Medicaid, when we were first told to start doing those visits, was half the normal reimbursement rate.”

And Warnsholz says Medicare reimbursement is down more than 70%. “The other part of the 90% (rural) patient demographic is Medicare. Those reimbursements have been cut even more drastically.” A Medicare visit reimbursement was cut from $93 down to $25, and Warnsholz says, “We can’t operate on that.”

Now, a delay in routine care or follow-up visits turns into an emergency. In the last month this clinic has seen organ failure, amputation, suicide attempts, and heart attacks. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. And this is completely preventable. That really puts things in perspective and gives the human toll of these restrictions. A lot of them also come with immense collateral damage. Too much collateral damage.”

The clinic works as a lifeline for the most under-served patients in the community. But the clinic itself is a financial patient, desperate for help. Warnsholz says, “We had to make some drastic changes. We laid off two employees. Four of our employees have taken a 100% pay cut, including myself.” And others, he says, “offered, without asking, to take pay cuts. Two other employees have taken 25% pay cuts. So it’s been really amazing and heartwarming to see.”

Warnsholz and his wife Emily also own another clinic in Ludington, where the situation was even worse. A financial supporter stepped in to help keep them afloat – but it’s been hard on staff and families. “Our business expenses don’t stop. Our mortgage doesn’t stop. So we actually started the process of closing the clinic entirely.” Fortunately they’ve been able to avoid that for the time-being.

Warnsholz says, “The other part that’s extremely frustrating is the lack of support from the state, or lack of even acknowledging how badly these rural health clinics are suffering.” He’s glad to see action in Lansing, but hope it happens quickly. Otherwise it will be too little, too late. “We will not be operating if this goes another two or three months. If this continues with no help from the state or federal government it will be an absolute disaster. And I am not the only rural health clinic in this position.”