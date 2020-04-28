Researchers Warn of COVID-19 Future Bounce Back

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Office has been using models and research from the University of Michigan to help make her decisions going forward.

Epidemiologists at the school have been researching the trends and numbers of COVID-19 across the state to help decide when and where the virus seems to be sloughing off.

But even as numbers trend down, there is always the fear of a second wave coming. In areas like Northern Michigan, that have not been hit hard yet, may be in worse shape the second time around.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there but the models do say there is a potential for a big second peak,” says Dr. Josh Petrie, assistant research professor in the Department of Epidemiology at UM, “That does vary by region. Particularly if you’ve had a lot of cases the chances of having a second peak are a bit lower but still there.”

Petrie was also optimistic college classes would be able to be taken in person next fall but the data has not shown that to be possible yet.