MTM On The Road: Virtual Cooking Classes with Fustini’s

With everyone at home right now, it’s the perfect time to try out some new recipes in the kitchen.

For those who love to cook, or even those who may not consider themselves a chef, Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars in Traverse City is helping to add a little more flavor to your favorite dishes.

They are taking their cooking classes to Facebook Live every week—making recipes that everyone can do right at home.

And although their storefronts are closed right now, you can still order your favorite items and try out some new ones by shopping at fustinis.com. They will get shipped right to your door!

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, tell us more about how you can take part.