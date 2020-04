Michigan Dept. of Treasury Offering Student Loan Help During COVID-19 Crisis

Michigan’s Department of Treasury is now offering help to people with student loans during the pandemic.

They say borrowers with a Federal Family Education Loan Program student loans will not be penalized for missing a payment until September 30.

If you are struggling to keep up with state-backed student loan payments, you should contact the Michigan Guaranty Agency at 1-800-642-5626.