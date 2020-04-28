Medical Clinic Launches Food Drive to Help Patients, Families

Seeing the effects of the work restrictions across the state, the Wellston Medical Center launched an effort to help those in the community.

The clinic started a food drive, simply but putting out the word on social media. They got almost 6,000 responses on Facebook from those wanting to help throughout Manistee County, and they also take nominations for families in need. They’ve responded to families with job loss, a mental health crisis, and medical emergencies. The donations are piling up in the clinic waiting room.

Amy Schuch is volunteering and works for DLS Outdoor, which is helping with the collection efforts. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s definitely a God thing because when we started this we had no idea where the food was going to come from. We had no idea what the total need was out there. And we found out what the need was and people just came.”

Schuch says the need comes from many of the people that aren’t used to asking for help. “There’s a lot of people out of work right now. A lot of people that aren’t used to asking for help and getting stuff from the community. They’re used to giving to the community. It’s hard for them, it’s difficult. It’s hard for all of us and we want to help wherever we can.”

In just the past five days, they’ve delivered food to more than 100 people and hope to open a food pantry as well. Donations can be dropped off during open hours at the Wellston Medical Center.