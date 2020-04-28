Kingsley Vet Provides Pet Food Assistance

A Northern Michigan business is helping pet owners take care of their four-legged friends.

Brookside Veterinary Hospital in Kinsley is helping with cat and dog food.

They set a bin outside their door for people to grab what they need.

Dr. Christine Bruning says you can also drop off a donation.

“A lot of people are having trouble feeding their kids, let alone their pets,” Bruning says. “It’s not cheap and some people have multiple pets and when they were working they could afford them and now they can’t…This is just our little way to take a little burden off of somebody.”

The bin is outside during the veterinary hospital’s business hours, located at 111 Elm St. in Kingsley