Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan Helping Students Understand Economic Impact of Coronavirus

Understanding the ups and downs of the economy over the last several months can be difficult, especially for young children or teens.

Now, Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan has created a special curriculum to help them understand what’s happening.

From Wall Street to Main Street, a lot has changed in recent weeks.

Now, Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan is working to help students who suddenly find themselves learning from home, make sense of it all.

“This program in particular focuses on the effect of the coronavirus on the economy. So it looks at the fundamentals of the economy and how the changes, job losses, working from home have affected those fundamentals,” said District Manager Brad Gerlach.

The new online resources for teachers and students tackle topics from why grocery store shelves are suddenly empty to what’s behind the sudden fall in gas prices.

“If you think of these students being at home, some of them their parents are laid off and at home because of that. Others are working from home, every student is effected differently by this and it is hard to look at a global perspective because you are limited to your own little world there,” said Gerlach.

Creating a real world economics lesson for a generation that will soon find themselves facing the realities of a post coronavirus economy.

“This isn’t necessarily a panic situation, there are great changes going on, but the fundamentals of the economy stay the same and to me that’s the biggest message that’s in there. You can directly apply everything that’s in our economics programming to what’s happening now and it helps you find answers to why is this happening,” said Gerlach.