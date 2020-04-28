Grayling Community Shows Support for Frontline Workers

On Monday, the grayling community showed their support to those on the frontlines of this pandemic.

The Grayling fire and police departments showed their appreciation with a parade outside of the Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital.

Nurses and doctors were able to come outside to watch lines of police cars and fire trucks pass by in honor of them.

Those working at the hospital say support like this goes a long way during this difficult time in healthcare.

“So it’s hard days that we’re having, day in and day out and just to get the support from the community just goes really far and helps us get through the tough times,” said Rebecca Hess.

Besides the thank you parade there are always signs of support right outside of the hospital.