Gov. Whitmer Describes MI Safe Start Plan and Northern Michigan

Monday afternoon Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her ‘MI Safe Start Plan’ to reopen the state’s economy.

Tuesday, she sat down with 9&10 News one-on-one to see what that means for our area.

“We are now in a position where we can start to think about and talk about and plan for this dialing up of our economy,” says Whtimer.

After more than a month of a major shutdown of the state’s economy, Gov. Whitmer is ready to slowly open it back up.

“I am as eager as anyone to start re-engaging sectors of our economy,” says whither, “We just have to be really smart about how we do it.”

That includes doing it regionally. The areas least impacted by COVID-19 will go first and if things stay safe, they will move fast. Regions like Northern Michigan.

“One of the great things about being up north is that you don’t have the same kind of COVID-19 outbreak as we’ve seen in Southeast Michigan,” says Whitmer.

Outdoor industries will be looked at first and jobs that don’t require close human interaction. If trends continue to look good, Northern Michigan will continue to open.

“When we turn the dial and we re-engage, I can’t tell you with specificity, but if we keep doing these right things we’re just going to keep moving forward and that is good for everyone,” says Whitmer.

Social distancing will still be in place and masks will still be worn but people will be back to work.

“We’re going to get through this,” says Whitmer, “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Whitmer is not putting any timeline on this plan and when it’s going to work and be fully implemented. She does say it’s going to be about a week or two before the first steps are taken.