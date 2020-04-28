Good Reads from Brilliant Books: Yes No Maybe So

Anthony Ascione, from Brilliant Books in Downtown Traverse, was back with us on ‘The Four’! He shared his recommendations for excellent reads, and today’s book is for young adults.

Yes No Maybe So, written by Becky Albertalli & Aisha Saeed, tells the tale of two very different characters who meet by chance during a political race. Jamie Goldberg, a young Jewish man, and Maya Rehman, a young Muslim woman, cross their cultures in this story of friendship and love, with a twist of politics.

Will they end up together, or will their cultures collide?

For more information about Brilliant Books, reading recommendations and how to order literature – click here