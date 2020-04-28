‘Giving Tuesday’ to Help Support Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan

Melissa Smith,

Businesses across the globe are having to find other ways besides in-person fundraisers and events to enable their essential services to stay afloat. A whole new normal of giving back is coming into91e8d2 9554d6dd1b8e44ecb59eca5e36220ab2 Mv2 view.

That’s why ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ on May 5th provides a way for people to step and see what ways they can contribute to organizations like Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Child & Family provides everything from adoption services, foster care programs, and even tele-therapy counseling for families over a 20-county service area in northern Michigan.

To see more about ways you can help support Child & Family Services on ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ check out the video posted above and click here.

Categories: Coronavirus Support, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories