Cadillac’s 1st Military Cemetery in the Works: Vets Serving Vets

A Northern Michigan veterans group is working on a new project.

Veterans Serving Veterans in Cadillac is working to create the Whispering Pines Cemetery—a military cemetery.

Five acres of land were donated to the group for the project.

The group has since started clearing the area.

President Susan Marcum says it will be the first military cemetery in the area.

“The stones, the format of the cemetery will be the same as the national cemeteries even though this isn’t a national cemetery,” Marcum says. “Basically for the families, too, to have a beautiful resting spot for their veteran, to honor them. They served their country. They deserve it.”

Veterans Serving Veterans hopes to have the project complete in the next two years.

For information on how to volunteer or where to make a donation, email vetsservingvetsinc@gmail.com. Or contact them on Facebook here.