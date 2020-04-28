Cadillac Woman Sentenced to Prison in Deadly Overdose Case

A Cadillac woman will spend more than a year in prison for giving drugs to a man who died from an overdose.

Cadillac police first started investigating the overdose back in March when they found Adam Leyko dead inside a Cadillac motel.

Police eventually caught up to Kelly MacDonald.

During the arrest she tried injecting herself with a drug, and ended up swallowing it and overdosing.

She was revived after three shots of Narcan.

MacDonald will now spend between 16 and 180 months in prison after admitting to charges of having meth, heroin and fentanyl as part of a plea deal.

She also admitted to using meth and being a repeat offender.

Several other drug related charges were dropped as part of the deal.

MacDonald was given credit for time already served.