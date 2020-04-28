Cadillac Bike Shop Reopens, Puts New Safety Precautions in Place

With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new executive order last week, some local businesses are reopening their doors to customers.

McClain Cycle and Fitness of Cadillac is one business opening back up with the proper safety precautions in place.

Some of those requirements include limiting the number of customers in the store and proper social distancing.

McClain was allowing curbside bicycle service through the executive order but they say they’re excited to have some face-to-face interactions with customers.

“We are concerned, and our primary concern is to make sure our staff is safe,” said Allen Garrow McClain store manager. “So we’re still figuring it out, but we want to make sure that the public, when they do come in, we are going to have it still be limited and we’re still going to be doing appointments for our service stuff until we kind of get a flow going.”

Along with the additional safety requirements, McClain says they will continue offering its services and sales online.