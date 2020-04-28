Business in Focus: Cops & Doughnuts

Playing off the classic joke of “Cops love doughnuts”, this Michigan business is supporting their community one crueler at a time.

With locations spanning from Gaylord to Bay City, Cops & Doughnuts began in Clare when 9 cops from the local police department rescued a historical building/bakery from its demise.

Today, they continue to serve up delicious baked goods – ranging from puff pastries to cream-filled confections.

In this edition of Business in Focus, we touch base with the owners of Cops & Doughnuts about their next rescue mission: #GaylordStrong.

