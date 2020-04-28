Buckley High School to Offer College Courses on Campus

Next year, students at Buckley Community Schools will have a chance to take college courses right at their high school.

Buckley Community Schools and Baker College are partnering to bring college level courses right to their campus.

Baker College will offer two English courses taught by a professor for students interested in getting a head start on their college careers.

Buckley has offered dual enrollment before, but they say this is a great way to break down barriers for high school students seeking a higher education.

“College was only available if they had a driver’s license, had a car, could afford the insurance, and their parents were ok with a teenager driving on bad roads in the winter time. Which is a whole lot to ask of students and families, so taking away all of those barriers is really exciting,” said Superintendent Jessica Harrand.

Buckley says they plan to open up enrollment for these Baker courses very soon.