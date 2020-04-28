BREAKING: Michigan Reports 1,052 New Coronavirus Cases, 160 COVID-19 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 1,052 new cases of the coronavirus and 160 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 39,262 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,567 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 38,210 confirmed cases with 3,407 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 15, 8,342 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run has now been canceled after filling Lake Charlevoix for the last 16 years.

Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4th restart at its North American factories because it could conflict with stay-home orders in some states, like Michigan.

The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.

Michigan’s Department of Treasury is now offering help to people with student loans during the pandemic.

They say borrowers with a Federal Family Education Loan Program student loans will not be penalized for missing a payment until September 30.

If you are struggling to keep up with state-backed student loan payments, you should contact the Michigan Guaranty Agency at 1-800-642-5626.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.