Boyne Thunder Poker Run Canceled Due to Coronavirus Crisis

A popular Boyne City boating event has joined the list of many others canceling due to the coronavirus crisis.

The annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run has now been canceled after filling Lake Charlevoix for the last 16 years.

Boyne Thunder draws boaters from across the country and Canada.

Over the last 16 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for downtown Boyne City, Camp Quality and Challenge Mountain.

Camp Quality helps children battling cancer and challenge mountain assists people with disabilities.