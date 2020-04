Local artist, Laura Coffee has had her paints and brushes handy ever since she was a child. With the use of acrylics, Laura’s art features a wide variety of themes including robots and sea creatures.

“I think that when people look at my art I want them to be a little bit surprised, sometimes a little amused, and I want them to go off in their imagination and come up with new and interesting ideas of their own.”

