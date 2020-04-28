Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Dasher, Corduroy & Boogie

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Dasher, Corduroy and Boogie–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up we have Dasher.

Dasher is a coonhound beagle mix.

He loves the outdoors and definitely has a nose that leads the way.

Dasher is as good a pup as they come and would make a great addition to any family.

He would prefer to be the only dog in the household.

If you’d like to adopt Dasher, you can contact the Cherryland Humane Society.

Next up we have Corduroy.

Corduroy is the definition of a fighter. He was left at the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County in poor health.

But he is back in full health and is ready for a new family.

He is as sweet as they come and the moment you give him a cuddle you’ll be sure to fall in love.

To adopt Corduroy contact the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County.

And last but not least, we have Boogie.

This gal is a sharpie-lab mix and is into his adult years.

He is not the biggest dog, but he has plenty of heart.

Boogie is good with commands and loves to follow them. She is all up to date on her vaccines and is ready to join a new family.

If you’d like to adopt Boogie, you can contact Few Steps From Home in Gladwin.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!