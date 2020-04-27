Wineries Adjusting During Coronavirus Pandemic

Normally this time of year northern Michigan wineries start to see an increase in people visiting their tasting rooms and vineyards, but with the stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, that’s not the case.

Places like Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay and Mari Vineyards in Traverse City are still working and getting ready for wine season with harvesting and production, just taking extra precautions. The biggest changes are coming from their distribution and tasting rooms.

“Typically we’d be staffing up, we’d be look at trail events going on, opening the tasting room for the season, open for full hours and what not,” said Rick DeBlasio, the general manager of Shady Lane Cellars.

Many are offering curbside pick up for their wine or delivery, along with different deals including discounted or free delivery.

“These beautiful weekends would usually be where all the people come in to try wines and it’s very prosperous time and it’s quiet. But people are still coming and picking up wine curbside and we’re shipping a lot out, mail orders and things,” said Jack O’Keefe, winemaker at Mari Vineyards.

The main concern now is when they’ll be able to operate fullly.

“The biggest challenge is the unknowns right now,”said DeBlasio. “Coming from a standpoint of planning for what’s next is hard to know, so we’ve been working to keep people busy.”

“We’re trying to figure out how that’s supposed to look, you know with the distancing thing,” said O’Keefe. “I don’t want to rush things, I want to do it right, we’ve sacrificed so much so far, I just want to make sure we do it right.”

Shady Lane Cellars is currently shipping their wine for just one cent when you use the code PENNYSHIP when you check out on their website.

You can order wine from Mari Vineyards on their website.