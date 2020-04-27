Wexford Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Suspects Who Stole Car

Wexford County deputies need your help finding three people who they say held a man at gunpoint while they stole his car Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says the car was stolen near Harvey Bridge and North 19 Road, between Mesick and Buckley.

The victim says three people forced him out of the car at gunpoint and drove off.

Deputies later found the car crashed just south of Buckley.

No one was in the car.

The sheriff’s office says there is not believed to be a threat to the public.