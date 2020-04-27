Virtual Viewer Village: Future Newscasters Deliver the “Good News”

Our Virtual Viewer Village is growing!

A couple of cute kiddos, Addison Bloye and her sister Charlie from Williamsburg gave us some breaking, yet happy news today with their first episode of “Good News”.

From weather updates to current events, these young ladies delivered feel-good stories that made us laugh and smile.

Click the video above to view their full “Good News” newscast.

We are looking for cool videos from our “Virtual Viewer Village”!

This includes “how-to’s”, kids doing amazing things, sing-a-longs, etc.

Email us your video and please include your name and hometown and we’ll feature it on ‘the four.” Email: thefour@9and10news.com