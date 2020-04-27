Up North Pride Cancels In-Person Events for 2020 Pride Week

Up North Pride says the coronavirus is the reason they’re changing their plans for this year’s Pride Week.

All in-person events are canceled for the 2020 Pride Week, scheduled for June 22-28.

The group says it’s clear that large gatherings won’t be safe for the foreseeable future.

But they say they’re not cancelling the celebration itself.

They’ll be sharing more in the upcoming weeks about their plans to hold virtual programs during pride week.