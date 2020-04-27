Two Lake Leelanau Men Arrested for Having, Using Firearm While Intoxicated

Two men were arrested in Leelanau County after deputies took complaints over gun shots fired early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 4 a.m.

When they got to a home on South Lake Shore Drive in Cleveland Township, they say they found two people walking in.

Deputies say the two 30-year-old men from Lake Leelanau were intoxicated and firing a 12 gauge shotgun outside.

They were arrested for having and using a firearm while intoxicated.