Second Person Dies from COVID-19 in Wexford County

A second person has died in Wexford County due to COVID-19.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says a Wexford County woman died from the coronavirus Sunday night.

DHD#10 says the patient was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”