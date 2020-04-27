Sarah Hardy Downtown Farmers Market Offers Online Marketplace

Traverse City’s Sarah Hardy Farmers Market teamed up with Taste The Local Difference to offer an online marketplace next month.

Starting May 2, the market will offer fresh local food in an online database.

Shoppers place their orders online and pick them up the following Saturday at the given location.

Taste The Local Difference CEO, Tricia Phelps says the online marketplace offers convenience to the shoppers as well as more opportunities for local producers

“This type of online marketplace has been going on across the country for a while now because of those benefits of convenience and kind of creating more access and demand of local food it just increases the markets for farmers in what they can sell in a single day,” said Phelps.

They hope to host a physical farmers market in June with a new layout abiding by social distancing and safety requirements.

