Riverside Inn in Leland Offers Curbside Pick-Up

After reopening last summer after a fire in 2018, the Riverside Inn was hoping to bounce back this spring.

At the start of the pandemic the Inn’s new Executive Chef Christine Boerma, was teaching at the Italian Culinary Institute.

She left Italy for Leland to come up with a plan of action for the restaurant.

Even with empty rooms at the Inn, Leland locals can still enjoy some fine dining.

“We are opening with a small, limited take-out menu for starters. Just trying to keep it fun and upbeat for people to at least get out for a minute and come pick up a good meal they didn’t have to cook,” said Boerma.

Christine will be updating the menu weekly, bringing a dash of Italian flair to her recipes.

