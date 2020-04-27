Quarantine Beauty Hacks: Studio 415 Salon Offers Tips for Coloring Hair at Home

There’s a good chance many of you reading this right now are desperate for a haircut, or in dire need of covering those gray/natural roots since the executive order closed salon doors seven weeks ago.

Leslie Gossett, owner and Masterstylist at Studio 415 Salon in Traverse City reassures her clients stating, “We’ll be here for all the services you need when it’s safe to do so. We care about you, your health and your hair.”

In the meantime, Masterstylist Sara Salisbury recommends root spray that can cover up gray outgrowth or lighten dark roots. She also recommends using salon quality shampoo and conditioner. If this isn’t quite the fix you were looking for Sara says you can use box color with some precaution.”That’s something we struggle with right now with our professionalism in our industry. However, we want to give you some tips and tricks so that you don’t go to the extreme at home,” explains Sara.

To watch the demonstration of how to color your roots in the comfort of your own home, check out the video above.

Studio 415 is currently offering 20% off root touch-up sprays and 10% off color-correcting products, toning conditioners, shampoos, styling tools, etc. These products can be shipped directly to your home.

If you are itching to get a future appointment on the books, you are able to make an appointment in advance for when the executive order is lifted.

To learn more about Studio 415 Salon click here, or send them an email at Info@studio-415.com