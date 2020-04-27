New Ways to Volunteer with United Way of Northwest Michigan

With social distancing and wanting to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic, volunteering might not be at the forefront of your mind. However, there are safe ways to volunteer and have a major impact on your community.

That’s why the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City has created an ongoing list of ways to step up. Everything from making homemade face masks for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to creating ‘thank you’ cards to those on the frontlines. In fact, in just the last two weeks, close to 500 volunteers from a five-county service area have stepped up to help.

To see more about ways to volunteer with the United Way check out the video posted above.

You can also email the United Way of Northwest Michigan if you’re interested in volunteering opportunities: volunteer@unitedwaynwmi.org

For a direct link to their website click here.