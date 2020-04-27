MTM On The Road: Sweetening Mothers’ Day with Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery

Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery in Bellaire is still busy away baking delicious goods.

Right now they are open three days a week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those not wanting to go inside, they can bring your treats right out to you. Or some of their goods can even be shipped!

With Mother’s Day around the corner, they have beautifully designed cookies and even some “paint your own” cookies.

In addition to cookies, they have muffins, cupcakes, scones and even their own blend of Leelanau Coffee.

Our On the Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, show us all the delicious treats and talk to Ruthann herself.