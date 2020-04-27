Michigan Unemployment Agency Provides Benefits to More Than 1 Million

The state’s unemployment agency says they have helped more than 1 million Michigan workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Since March 15 the state has sent more than $1.66 billion in payments.

Michigan was also one of the first states in the country to start sending an additional $600 in unemployment aide.

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency has also extended its call center hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Labor says unemployment claims nationwide have topped a record-breaking 26 million.

To file and certify your unemployment claim, click here.

For help with certifying your claim, click here.