Michigan Senator Apologizes for Mask Resembling Confederate Flag

A State of Michigan senator is apologizing after wearing a mask some say resembles the Confederate flag.

Sen. Dale Zorn wore it on the Senate floor earlier this week, making national headlines.

Senator Zorn says he’s sorry for his choice in mask, and apologized for any offense he caused. He tweeted that he doesn’t “support the things this pattern represents.”

Senator Zorn also said “even if it was a Confederate flag, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history.”