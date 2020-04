Cancellations and changes keep coming in across northern Michigan.

The M22 Challenge announced on Monday it would push back its 2020 events until next year.

The website says the race will now take place June 12 2021.

Your registration is still secure for 2021.

There will be transfer options.

The race typically sells out just minutes after registration opens.

The event brings hundreds of racers to northern Michigan every year.

