Kingsley High School Honors Seniors With Street Light Banners
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many ceremonies for graduating seniors.
Now, communities are looking for ways to honor the class of 2020.
That includes Kingsley.
They’re hanging banners on street lights with senior’s names and their pictures.
The village wanted to show its support as students prepare to take the next big steps in their lives.
Though the class of 2020 can’t celebrate in person they’ll still have their banners hanging this spring.