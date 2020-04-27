Grant Helps Wild Roots Initiative Plant 100,000 Native Trees

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money will help a Northern Michigan nonprofit make a difference in our region.

The Conservation Resource Alliance was awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will support the alliance’s Wild Roots Initiative that they started in 2019.

Director Amy Beyer says the goal of Wild Roots is to plant 100,000 native trees in five years.

“These large, historically forested watersheds are losing a lot of trees,” Beyer says. “We’re losing a lot of ash trees. We’ve had disease and development and especially historical logging that have removed a lot of trees that back in the day provided stability to the banks, intercepted runoff, provided that shade cover. So we’ve taken it on ourselves through the Wild Roots Initiative to set some pretty big goals of restoring all of that forest over time.”

The Conservation Resource Alliance planted 40,000 trees last year.

They plan to plant another 20,000 this year.