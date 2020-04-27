Gov. Whitmer’s New Mask Requirements Go Into Effect

Starting Monday, the state is requiring all businesses to provide masks for their employees and requiring people to wear homemade face coverings in enclosed public spaces if they are medically able.

Gov. Whitmer’s office also says no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement she understands that obtaining a mask may be difficult, and urged law enforcement to take that into account.

“I know many business owners around the state are working hard to reopen and comply with the Governor’s Executive Order. Securing appropriate face coverings by the Monday deadline, though, appears to be a difficult task for some businesses given limited supplies. Therefore, I am asking our law enforcement partners around the state to consider the good faith efforts of businesses that have tried, but have been unsuccessful, in obtaining appropriate face coverings when deciding whether to take criminal enforcement action against a non-compliant business. While businesses work diligently to find appropriate face coverings to meet the requirements of the Executive Order, I urge employees that can safely do so to use their own face coverings as protection until businesses provide face coverings as required by the Governor’s order. The Governor’s order requires that each of us – businesses and employees – work together to safely and successfully reopen our economy. We appreciate the cooperation of law enforcement, employers and employees as we strive to carefully and thoughtfully reopen our state, one step at a time.”