Extradition Trial for WikiLeaks Founder: Lawyers Expected to Request Delay

The extradition trial for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange continues Monday in the United Kingdom.

U.S. officials want to move Assange from the U.K. to the U.S. where he’s wanted on 18 criminal counts over a leak of secret government documents.

Earlier this year, his defense team argued Assange had tried to warn Washington ahead of the leak.

His lawyers are expected to request a delay in the trial Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

They claim they have not had full access to their client because of the outbreak.