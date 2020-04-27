Espresso Bay, The Chef’s In Provides Free Lunches to Community

Espresso Bay in Traverse City is providing free lunches to Munson Health Care Workers, people over 60, and those who are unemployed.

In a partnership with The Chef’s In sandwich shop, the lunch consists of a sandwich and a bag of chips.

If you want a free lunch they will ask you to provide the necessary identification.

Espresso Bay owner Dan Guy hopes to keep the free lunch running through the end of the executive order.

“We love the community. We love Traverse City and it is a really scary time for a lot of people, so we thought this was one small way that we could help some people,” said Guy.

Espresso Bay is still open for carry out, you can place your order online.