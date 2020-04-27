CMU Student Explains Adjustment to Online Learning

On Friday, we told you about the changes Central Michigan University has made throughout the coronavirus pandemic and what its future might look like.

Now, we’re hearing from a CMU student about the adjustments they’ve had to make since the university moved all of their classes to an online format.

Megan Lee is a junior at Central Michigan University. She was on spring break last month when her college experience changed almost instantly.

“Life has changed a lot. I did not expect that my junior year would come to an end so quickly, and then moving home, I live in my sorority house at Central Michigan, so that was kind of hard, leaving my closest friends and coming home,” said Lee.

Megan has been taking all of her classes online, an adjustment she admits hasn’t been the easiest.

“With the snap of my fingers I was moved home and schooling was all online so I feel like it’s been a quick adjustment. We’ve been asked to do almost the unthinkable within weeks, like going all online has been really difficult. I’m more of a visual learner and doing things in classrooms, having those connections with my teachers and it’s not happening, so it’s been hard,” said Lee.

Megan says she’s also missing much of what comes with being a college student, experiences she hopes to return to in the fall.

“I miss everything, I miss my friends, I’m the president of my sorority, so I’m not there leading them. I miss just sporting events and just college life. It’s really hard taking a college student out of their environment,” said Lee.

CMU says they are planning for a number of different scenarios in the fall.