Cadillac Art With A Heart Contest: Winner Gets $75 Worth of Art Supplies

A fun, hands-on activity for kids at home is being offered in the Cadillac area.

Up North Arts is having an “art with a heart” community art contest.

One hundred of these yard signs will be outside the Up North Arts Community Center Monday.

All you have to do is pick one up and decorate the blank side however you want.

President Tim Florinki says the only requirement for the design is to have the words “art with a heart” and hearts included.

“The kids now that are stuck home need maybe something to do and what we wanted to do is give back to the community,” Florinki says. “You can use milk cartons. You can use aluminum foil, any kind of tissue. Just know that it’s going to be outside. Just be very creative. Just have fun doing it.”

To enter the contest, decorate with the kids, place it in your yard, take a picture and send it to info@upnorthartsinc.com with your phone number, kids’ names, and grades. The deadline is May 13.

Judges will pick a winner from each age group to receive $75 worth of art supplies.