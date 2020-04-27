BREAKING: 38,210 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 3,407 COVID-19 Deaths

Michigan now has 38,210 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,407 COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials reported 432 new cases Monday and 92 new deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Sunday the state was at 37,778 confirmed cases with 3,315 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 15, 8,342 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, a second person has died in Wexford County due to COVID-19.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says a Wexford County woman died from the coronavirus Sunday night.

DHD#10 says the patient was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The state’s unemployment agency says they have helped more than 1 million Michigan workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Since March 15 the state has sent more than $1.66 billion in payments.

Michigan was also one of the first states in the country to start sending an additional $600 in unemployment aide.

The state is now requiring all businesses to provide masks for their employees and requiring people to wear homemade face coverings in enclosed public spaces if they are medically able.

Gov. Whitmer’s office also says no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement she understands that obtaining a mask may be difficult, and urged law enforcement to take that into account.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.