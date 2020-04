A quick response Saturday from the Sault Ste. Marie city fire department saved a family’s home.

A fire started around 3:30 p.m. on Peck St.

Flames were shooting out the back of a house when fire crews arrived.

All five family members were able to get out safely.

The damage was limited to the kitchen and the back porch.

The rest of the house only has minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.