Oscoda Man Dead after Plainfield Twp. ATV Crash

State police say an Oscoda County man is dead after an ATV crash.

Just before 6:30 Saturday night, troopers were called to a trail in Plainfield Township.

They say Allen Niederquell was riding south with family when he lost control.

The four-wheeler went off the trail and crashed into a tree.

Officers tried to use life-saving measures but say Niederquell died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.