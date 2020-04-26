Lake County Sheriff’s Office Collecting Pop-Cans for Charity

The Lake County Sheriff’s office is launching a pop-can drive for charity.

Starting April 27, they will be at the Luther Lions Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays.

On Tuesdays, they will be at the Green Door in Baldwin from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sheriff is also offering to pick up your cans if you have a large amount and cannot make it.

The office says proceeds will be used for the Sheriff’s Explorers program and other local charities.

The Michigan Retailers Association is currently recommending businesses do not accept empty cans.

This makes the drive an excellent chance to get them off your hands.

To schedule a pickup, email Sheriff Martin at rmartin@co.lake.mi.us.