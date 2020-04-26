Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Orders on Healthcare Practices, Consumer Protections

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed two more executive orders intended to help keep hospitals running and frontline workers safe.

Executive Order 2020-30 relaxes practice laws so hospitals and other health care facilities have more flexibility.

They can use qualified doctors, nurses and assistants to give critical care.

It is an extension and expansion of a previous order by Governor Whitmer.

She says by allowing qualified people to treat patients, they can help slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

Executive Order 2020-60 creates strategies to reduce exposure for both customers and businesses.

Grocery stores must set aside at least two hours a week for vulnerable populations.

If an employee tests positive, the business must tell other employees without giving away private medical information.

Other requirements of the order include

Require checkout employees to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth

Both employees and customers stay at least six feet apart to the maximum extent possible

Close self-serve food stations such as salad bars, e liminate free samples and tasting stations

Cleaning and disinfecting frequent touchpoints throughout the day such as point of sale terminals at registers, shopping carts and shopping baskets

Prohibits employees who are sick from reporting to work/send employees home if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Develop and implement a daily screening program for all staff

For more information on the latest executive orders, click here.