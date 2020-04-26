Dock Installation Permitted in Roscommon County

A police department says people are now able to install docks in Roscommon County.

Following the changes to the stay-at-home order, the Gerrish Township Police Department says the DNR was approved to install docks at public locations.

After this, they reached out for clarification.

The department now says dock installations and related contracts by the public are allowed in Roscommon County.

However, all social distancing rules and disinfecting must still be followed.