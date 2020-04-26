Coronavirus Crisis: Latest Updates

Last updated at 4:29 p.m. April 26

April 26

Updated 4:29 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed two more executive orders intended to help keep hospitals running and keep front line workers safe. Executive Order 2020-30 relaxes practice laws so hospitals and other health care facilities have more flexibility. Executive Order 2020-60 creates strategies to reduce exposure for both customers and businesses.

Updated 3:38 p.m. – The state of Michigan is now reporting 37,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,315 deaths. This is an increase of 575 cases and 41 deaths from Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services previously said declines in either category during weekends might not be an accurate reduction. They have said this could be because fewer tests are performed on Saturdays and Sundays compared to the rest of the week.

Nationally, there are more than 960,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 54,000 deaths.

April 25

Updated 4:05 p.m. – A passenger with confirmed case COVID-19 flew into Northern Michigan’s Cherry Capital Airport according to health officials. The Benzie Leelanau District Health Department says the person was on a United Airlines flight 4132 from Chicago to Traverse City on Tuesday, April 14.

Updated 4:01 p.m. – The total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Michigan is now at 37,203 and 3,274 deaths. This up more than 500 cases from Friday.

The state also says the total number of residents recovered from the virus is at 8,342. This is almost 5,000 more people compared to last week. For the full list of cases and deaths by county, click here.

April 24

Updated 9:08 p.m. – On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began reporting positive COVID-19 cases in long-term case facilities throughout the state.

Updated 4:17 p.m. – Interlochen Center for the Arts announced its Interlochen Arts Camp will be held virtually this summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

Updated 2:54 p.m. – Michigan now has 36,641 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,085 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 35,291 confirmed cases with 2,977 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 1:02 p.m. – President Donald Trump has signed a $484 billion coronavirus relief package to help employers and hospitals struggling because of the coronavirus crisis.

Updated 11:55 a.m. – The Michigan Maple Block Company says they will be ceasing operations after more than 130 years in business.

The company’s president said the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive order that shut their plant down were both factors into the decision.

Updated 10:30 a.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order through May 15.

She is also lifting some restrictions so some businesses can reopen, and people can participate in outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating during the coronavirus crisis.

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores if they can medically tolerate it. Employers must provide non-medical grade masks to their in-person employees.

Updated 8:18 a.m. – The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to inch toward 900,000 while deaths are now just less than 50,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci say the key to re-opening is widespread testing and the country isn’t there yet.

President Trump says the federal social distancing guidelines could extend into the summer, maybe even longer.

Updated 7:46 a.m. – Gov. Whitmer is set to give another update at 11 a.m. on what the state is doing to fight the coronavirus.

State Republicans also plan to meet today in an effort to reduce the governor’s power.

President Trump is expected to sign a nearly $500 billion aid package today, and the U.S. House has established a new panel with broad authority to review U.S. preparedness for the crisis and examine the administration’s decisions.

April 23

Updated 8:52 p.m. – Governor Whitmer announced a temporary $2 per hour pay raise for direct care workings providing Medicaid funded in-home behavioral health and long-term care services to Michigan’s most vulnerable residents during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated 8:06 p.m. – The Michigan National Guard has expanded support aiding community healthcare coalitions with supply and logistics management of medical equipment across the Upper Peninsula. Beginning Wednesday, April 22, guard members are now serving at regional logistics hubs in Sault Saint Marie, Marquette, and Ontonagon to assist with distributing critical medical supplies throughout the Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. House passed a bipartisan relief bill providing additional relief to small businesses. The bill is supported by both Republicans and Democrats and it includes support for small businesses, hospitals and healthcare workers and secures $25 billion for testing.

Updated 3:08 p.m. – Michigan now has 35,291 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,977 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 33,966 confirmed cases with 2,813 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 1:07 p.m. – District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is reporting COVID-19 clusters in Missaukee County.

DHD#10 says there are several agricultural farms in Missaukee County that have COVID-19 clusters among workers.

Updated 12:50 p.m. – The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) is urging Mackinac Island residents to strictly follow the governor’s stay-at-home order after learning of confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the island.

The health department says they have received reports of confirmed cases of the coronavirus related to the island where individuals had no history of recent travel and no other clear contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

Updated 11:10 a.m. – Tyson Foods says it’s suspending operations at a major pork plant because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says more than 180 infections are linked to the Iowa facility.

It’s Tyson’s largest pork plant, accounting for nearly 4% of U.S. processing capacity.

The company warns the closure will damage the nation’s pork supply.

Updated 8:41 a.m. – According to the labor department, 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

That’s down slightly from the more than 5 million claims the week before, but it brings the total number from the last month alone to more than 26 million.

Updated 6:53 a.m. – The House is expected to clear a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill today.

Updated 6:02 a.m. – Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have grown to more than 840,000 and deaths are nearing 50,000.

Still, several states are preparing to loosen their restrictions soon.

A lead government vaccine expert is calling for an investigation after he was abruptly dismissed from the Department of Health and Human Services.

And the U.S. Department of Labor is releasing the latest unemployment numbers this morning. Experts predict around 4.5 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

April 22

Updated 10:36 p.m. – 565 bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the spirits buy back program. As of late today, the MLCC has submitted a total of 441 completed applications to the Michigan Department of Treasury for a total of $2,276,307.34 since the program began.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is doing what they can for the ‘at risk’ population, especially seniors 65 and older.

Updated 3 p.m. – Michigan now has 33,966 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,813 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 32,967 confirmed cases with 2,700 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 2:05 p.m. – District Health Department #10 says a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two long-term care facilities in Crawford County.

Several employees and residents at both Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center and Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center, the facility is reporting that five employees and five residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Grayling Nursing & Rehabilitation Community says 10 staff members and seven residents have tested positive for the virus.

The health department says two of the 12 residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

Updated 1:05 p.m. – The USDA announced it would increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 40%.

SNAP provides assistance for food purchasing for those who need it.

Updated 12:52 p.m. – Spectrum Health has a new way for you to show your appreciation for its health care workers.

Spectrum Health launched a new ‘Thank You’ page on its website for community members to share their thoughts and express appreciation for its frontline workers.

Updated 11:31 a.m. – Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore may be extending some of its closures well into the summer because of the coronavirus.

The park says Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive; South Manitou Island museums and campgrounds; North Manitou Island campsites; Glen Haven museums; and Maritime Museum may remain closed until July 1.

Updated 8:47 a.m. – The coronavirus has now infected nearly 830,000 people in the U.S. and killed just more than 45,000.

The head of the CDC says he’s concerned the country’s return to normal won’t last more than a few months.

President Trump says he’s looking to move the USNS Comfort hospital ship out of New York City.

Updated 7:33 a.m. – The new funding bill is headed to the House, which could vote on it as soon as tomorrow.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said changes will also go into effect to stop large companies from getting loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. And big firms that have already been approved for loans will be asked to give them back.

Updated 5:04 a.m. – Michigan’s asparagus industry is in bad shape.

As one of the first major crops of the Michigan harvest season, it’s almost ready to be picked. But without the help of the US Government, it may not be going anywhere. Here is why.

Updated 1:46 a.m. – Otsego County has the most cases of any county in Northern Michigan. The health department says there are several reasons why.

Updated 1:41 a.m. – Michigan construction crews say they’re ready to get to work, and they’ve got data to prove it.

Home builders say they’re ready to go – safely – as soon as they get the green light from the governor’s office.

April 21

Updated 11:08 p.m. – The Senate passed nearly $500 billion in a coronavirus relief package. More than $300 billion of that will go to boost a small business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week.

The FDA announced that it granted emergency clearance to the first in-home test for coronavirus.

The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel laid off more than 100 people in her office in the first reduction in state government from the coronavirus.

Updated 7:25 p.m. – Local communities are now asking Governor Whitmer to make sure they see a portion of the CARES Act funding coming to Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants our country’s heroes to know that they can still get the care they need during this coronavirus crisis.

The McBain school district is now handing out meals to the local families in need.

Updated 5:11 p.m. – Electric Forest Festival organizers have canceled the 2020 musical festival.

Organizers say people who have already purchased tickets can keep them for next summer or submit for refund.

Updated 2:52 p.m. – Michigan now has 32,967 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,700 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 32,000 confirmed cases with 2,468 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 12:52 p.m. – Grand Traverse County is reporting its fifth person to die from COVID-19.

The health department says the man was in his 70s. According to the health department, there are now 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grand Traverse County.

Updated 11 a.m. – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses.

The money will go towards helping replenish the payroll for small businesses.

President Trump says he plans to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration into the U.S.

April 20

Updated 11:55 p.m. – On Monday, the prices of gas dipped below $0 per barrel to negative $38 per barrel.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded COVID-19 testing criteria. MDHHS also launched a large scale effort with more than 2,000 volunteers to expand contact tracing capacity.

House Republicans have released their plan to start reopening Michigan businesses and restart the state’s economy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed Michiganders again Monday afternoon to update the state in the numbers facing Michigan and the future of the fight.

Organizers of the annual Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show announced Monday that they have canceled their 2020 event.

Updated 2:55 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 32,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. The state now says 2,468 people have died from the virus.

Updated 2:30 p.m. – The Central Michigan District Health Department has announced the first deaths in Arenac and Gladwin Counties attributed to COVID-19.

Updated 11:50 a.m. – Michigan House Republicans unveiled a plan on Monday to reopen the state. The plan would be a more risk-based, regional approach that has three steps that include returning to a new normal, re-energizing the economy and outlining risk counties by three tiers.

Updated 11:05 a.m. – Organizers of the annual Mancelona Bass Festival announced Monday that the 2020 Mancelona Bass Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in the festival’s 65-year that it has been canceled.

Updated 7:30 a.m. – Lilac Festival organizers have announced that some events will be cancelled for the 2020 Lilac Festival due to the coronavirus.

Organizers say that both the Lilac Festival Grand Parade and the Mackinac Island Dog and Pony Show have been cancelled because they require large groups of people.

Updated 6:51 a.m. – More than three-quarters of a million people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S.—and nearly 41,000 more have died.

President Trump says the White House and Congressional Democrats could reach a deal as soon as Monday on an additional $300 billion to help small businesses across the U.S. Read more about that here.

And the president announced his administration plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost production of test swabs.

April 19

Updated 3:30 p.m. – As of Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now at 31,424. The number of people in the state who are dead from the virus is at 2,391. This is an increase of 633 confirmed cases and 83 deaths compared to Saturday. On March 19, there were 334 confirmed cases and three deaths.

April 18

Updated 9:22 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says they have created a team to help nursing homes in the area.

Updated 3:48 p.m. – The state of Michigan says there are 30,791 positives tests and 2,308 deaths. One month ago, there were 110 confirmed cases and one death. Also updated on Saturday was the state’s number of total recoveries, up significantly from April 11. It now stands at 3,237, a difference of 2,804. The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

April 17

Updated 11:17 p.m. – The USDA plans to put $19 billion towards farmers and food banks impacted by the pandemic.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department was looking to put a procedure in place for the possible transfer of a COVID-19 patient, and the Bay Area Transportation Authority stepped up.

Since the coronavirus crisis, Lake Superior State University has made moves to reduce the financial burden for students.

State Senator Curt VanderWall from Ludington is one of six senators in a bipartisan group working on guidelines for companies and employees once businesses start to reopen.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Friday that it has developed new resources to help workers certify their unemployment claims.

Governor Whitmer said we have saved lives with the stay-at-home order and she explained some of the criteria she’ll use when re-engaging the state’s economy.

Updated 10:04 p.m. – The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department has reported its first case in a Benzie County resident.

Updated 3:10 p.m. – The Chippewa County Health Department confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in a county resident on Friday.

Updated 3 p.m. – Michigan now has more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,200 COVID-19 deaths.

Health official say there are now 30,023 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 2,227 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 29,263 confirmed cases with 2,093 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 11, 433 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 2:16 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “Stay Home, Stay MIndful” website Friday.

Created in partnership with Headspace, the website gives people in Michigan access to a specially-curated collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercises, sleep, and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety.

The only thing you need to access the new mental health resources is an internet connection.

Updated 11:43 a.m. – Two coronavirus patients in northern Michigan were transferred to a nursing home in Grand Traverse County.

Updated 9:49 a.m. – District Health Department #10 says a woman in her 80s is the second person to die from coronavirus in Crawford County.

Updated 9:03 a.m. – Alpenfest has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus.

This is the first time in 56 years the popular Gaylord festival hasn’t taken place.

Updated 9:00 a.m. – The financial toll of the coronavirus is even hitting hospitals and other health care facilities.

Spectrum Health announced Friday it is making budget cuts because of COVID-19.

Updated 1:48 a.m. – In a Q&A, Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters emphasized broader testing is needed to get things going again and highlighted the hit rural hospitals have taken from the pandemic.

April 16

Updated 3:13 p.m. – Michigan now has more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths.

Health official say there are now 29,263 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 2,093 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 28,059 confirmed cases with 1,921 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 11, 433 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 2:25 p.m. – Governors from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Kentucky announced Thursday that they have formed a partnership to work in coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.

Updated 1:48 p.m. – Organizers of the annual Blissfest Music Festival in Petoskey announced Thursday that they have canceled this summer’s festival.

Updated 11:58 a.m. – Health officials are reporting Alpena County’s second confirmed COVID-19 case and its first death due to the virus.

Updated 11:26 a.m. – Munson Healthcare is furloughing employees across its hospital system.

Munson has seen a 50 to 60 percent drop in patient volume in some of their locations.

That’s because of executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking for elective surgeries and outpatient visits to be postponed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That has left Munson’s operating rooms and outpatient clinics empty.

Updated 10:28 a.m. – Organizers have decided to postpone the National Cherry Festival until 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Updated 8:37 a.m. – President Trump says he’s preparing to release new guidelines Thursday aimed at re-starting the economy.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach 2 million worldwide. Here in the U.S. cases are nearing 640,000 with nearly 31,000 deaths.

Updated 5:46 a.m. – Four Northern Michigan sheriffs say they oppose portions of Gov. Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home order and they will not strictly enforce them. Instead, the sheriffs of Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, and Mason counties say they will evaluate potential violations on a case-by-case basis.

Updated 5:38 a.m. – After thousands of protesters shut down the area around the capitol building, Gov. Whitmer said she supports their free speech rights, but gathering by the thousands was reckless.

April 15

Updated 11:12 p.m. – Income from federal stimulus payments will not affect eligibility for public assistance benefits such as food assistance, according to the Michigan Department of Human Services. Stimulus checks also will not reduce the amount of public assistance benefits that anyone receives.

Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order extending the expanded capacity for childcare services for essential workers until May 13. The governor says this ensures workers on the frontlines will have access to healthcare.

Gov. Whitmer says that New York and California are loaning 150 ventilators to Michigan.

Updated 3:50 p.m. – District Health Department No. 10 announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Missaukee County resident.

Updated 3 p.m. – Health official say there are now 28,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,921 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 27,001 confirmed cases with 1,768 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 11, 433 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 12:58 p.m. – The Mackinaw City Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Updated 11:50 a.m. – People upset about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order are flooding the streets in Lansing with their cars in what’s being called “Operation Gridlock.”

Last Thursday, Governor Whitmer expanded her stay-at-home order, extending the deadline until May 1 and furthering restrictions on where Michiganders can go and what they can buy in stores.

Hundreds of vehicles of all types are blocking the streets around the state capital, putting a gridlock to everything in the area.

Updated 11:41 a.m. – The state is raising money for a virtual food drive that will help seniors during the coronavirus crisis.

The state health department and Food Bank Council are asking for money on the Virtual Food Drive website to buy food for the project.

Updated 10:52 a.m. – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says about 80 million Americans will receive stimulus checks from the government Wednesday.

If you want to check your payment, the IRS created an online tool called “Get My Payment.”

It can be used to check on the status of your money.

Updated 9:08 a.m.- The coronavirus has now infected more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 26,000.

The economy has been taking a hit as businesses temporarily shut their doors to slow the spread of the virus.

President Trump says he will be speaking with all 50 governors about moving forward with re-opening the U.S.

April 14

Updated 11:25 p.m. – Governor Whitmer says Michigan will get $89 million in federal funding to help K-12 schools and colleges hit hardest by the crisis.

President Trump directed payments to the world health organization to stop while the U.S. reviews virus warnings regarding china.

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that extend two executive orders signed last month.

Updated 5:05 p.m. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding testing criteria for the coronavirus, which includes those presenting mild symptoms.

MDHHS has also published a COVID-19 test center finder page to help those looking to locate a testing site near them.

Updated 5:02 p.m. – Four employees at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin have tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated 2:55 p.m. – Health official say there are now 27,001 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,768 deaths.

Updated 1:21 p.m. – In response to observed visitor behavior and guidance from health officials, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore says all park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas will be closed until further notice.

Updated 12:43 p.m. – Thursday, April 16, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will hold a virtual town hall to address the coronavirus crisis in Michigan.

The senators will talk about unemployment, health care, safety, virus testing, small business and what’s next.

Updated 9:07 a.m. – Global coronavirus cases are now nearing 2 million. While here in the U.S., they’ve surpassed half a million with more than 23,000 deaths.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of hospitalizations appears to have stabilized.

President Trump has signaled plans for a big re-opening of the U.S. economy.

But a number of the nation’s governors say they’ll be teaming up to work on their regions’ recovery when their states are ready. Read more here.

Updated 6:17 a.m. – Some say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order is excessive. One of them is Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. This is what he has to say about it.

Senator Jim Stamas of Midland said the Michigan Senate expects a $1-3 billion shortfall in the budget this year due to lack of tax revenue due to the economic shutdown.

April 13

Updated 11:32 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two new executive orders Monday evening. In the first, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission will start buying back spirits to offer financial relief to bars and restaurants with on-premises liquor licenses. The second extends the expiration of valid driver’s licenses, state ID’s and commercial vehicle registrations that would otherwise expire during the state’s emergency declaration.

The state is facing an unemployment crisis, this week the millionth claim was made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 91-year-old Cheboygan woman was welcomed home Saturday with a special drive-by parade after spending time in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

Congressman John Moolenaar announced last week that $30 million will go toward Michigan colleges and universities.

Updated 3:43 p.m. – District Health Department No. 10 announced Monday the second positive case of COVID-19 in a Lake County resident.

Updated 2:48 p.m. – Health official say there are now 25,635 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,602 deaths.

Updated 1:35 p.m. – District Health Department No. 4 reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in Montmorency County on Monday.

Updated 1:26 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced Monday the first death related to COVID-19 in Charlevoix County.

Updated 9:03 a.m. – The U.S. now has nearly 560,000 coronavirus cases and more than 22,000 people have died from the illness.

But there’s some hope from the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He said we could begin to re-open parts of society “maybe next month.” Read more here.

Updated 8:47 a.m. – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the hospital after being treated for coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.

April 11

Updated 11:05 p.m. – Isabella Central Dispatch is reminding people to not burn yard waste as the DNR is not issuing burn permits in the Lower Penisula. This comes after crews were sent to multiple grass fires on Saturday.

Updated 8:05 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office has released a statement on Medilodge filing to take in overflow patients.

Updated 7:07 p.m. – Wexford County is now reporting its first death. District Health Department #10 says it was a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized on April 4. On Saturday, both Alpena and Lake County reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Updated 5:51 p.m. – The state of Michigan has launched a COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions website, with answers covering topics from banking to daycares.

Updated 5:48 p.m. – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is coming to Northern Michigan. A new site will be opened in Traverse City and Atlanta on Monday.

Updated 3:24 p.m. – There are now 23,993 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 1,392 residents have died. The state also says 433 people have recovered from the virus.

April 10

Updated 11:01 p.m. – Clarification from the state on Friday night says that boating is no longer allowed.

A new group of Michigan workers impacted by COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for unemployment. Self-employed, independent contractors, gig and low wage workers can apply for the federal pandemic assistance starting on Monday.

State Representative O’Malley says Medilodge has filed with the state’s licensing agency to take in an overflow of patients.

Under Governor Whitmer’s new regulations, stores over 50,000 square feet, “must close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.”

Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half staff throughout the state of Michigan indefinitely to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Updated 3:10 p.m. – The Central Michigan District Health Department announced Friday the first death of a Clare County resident that is associated with COVID-19.

The individual is described as a middle-aged woman who passed away at home earlier this week.

Updated 3 p.m. – Health official say there are now 22,783 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,281 deaths.

As of April 3, 56 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 1:22 p.m. – The Charlevoix Venetian Festival board of directors announced Friday that they are canceling the 2020 Charlevoix Venetian Festival.

Updated 1:10 p.m. – The US Forest Service announced Friday that it is shutting down recreation facilities and restrooms in the Hiawatha, Huron-Manistee and Ottawa National Forests, effective immediately.

Updated 1 p.m. – A 16th confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County has been identified.

Grand Traverse County health experts are still investigating the case, but believe the man likely contracted the virus through community transmission.

Updated 11:34 a.m. – The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services received agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies.

They agreed to waive cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.

Updated 11:16 a.m. – AMC Theatres says they may be forced to file for bankruptcy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They’ve been closed since March 16 and projections show the earliest the chain could reopen would be August.

Updated 8:44 a.m. – Michigan has become the first state in the country to gain federal approval of a program that will provide food to children who are affected by school closings due to COVID-19.

Updated 7:37 a.m. – The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is nearing 500,000 with nearly 17,000 deaths.

But there are positive signs that the tough social distancing guidelines in place are doing their job in slowing the spread.

Meanwhile efforts to pass more funding for the Trump administration’s small business relief loans program have stalled in the Senate.

And this is the first time the Central Bank has extended support for states, cities and municipalities. Learn more about all of that here.

April 9

Updated 10:26 p.m. – The Michigan National Guard has received a request to aid community healthcare coalitions with supply and logistics management of medical equipment in four cities across the state. These cities are Lansing, Pontiac, Rockford, and Taylor.

Michigan has become the first state in the country to gain federal approval of a program that will provide nutritious food to children who were affected by school closings due to COVID-19. The food assistance benefits will go to Michigan families with students ages 5-18 who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and will reach approximately 895,000 students.

The WexExpress is now offering a grocery and food delivery service.

On Thursday, the Grand Traverse County Health Department released their own emergency order to make sure the businesses that do remain open are keeping their customers and employees safe.

Michigan’s May election will be completely done by mail-in ballots.

An employee with Cordia Senior Living at the Grand Traverse Commons has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated 2:55 p.m. – Health official say there are now 21,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,076 deaths.

Updated 2:51 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she is extending the stay-at-home order through April 30.

Updated 1:22 p.m. – Many state parks and campgrounds have been closed due to the coronavirus, and the DNR says they will now be extending that closure until at least mid-May. The DNR says all camping reservations will be automatically canceled through May 14.

Updated 9:00 a.m. – The U.S. Department of Labor is out with its latest jobs report, saying 10% of the U.S. Labor force is now out of work after another 6.6 million applied for jobless aid.

That’s in addition to the nearly 10 million that applied for benefits at the end of March, totaling up to 16.6 million.

Updated 6:09 a.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is addressing the state live at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The briefing is an update on Michigan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is expected to extend the state’s Stay-at-Home order. Watch it live to find out. We are streaming the address on our website, Facebook page, and the SBTV app.

This comes after the state gave out its first round of recovered numbers, saying 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 after 30 days.

The National Coronavirus Task Force says we are making strides with social distancing, but reinforced that now is not the time to let up.

Michigan is number three in the nation behind New York and New Jersey in both the number of cases and deaths.

April 8

Updated 9:26 p.m. – Michigan says 56 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the state so far.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has started releasing the number of people recovered. It says the information will be updated weekly on Saturdays and includes the number of people with a lab-confirmed case.

Updated 3: 00 p.m. – Health official say there are now 20,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 959 people have died from the virus.

Updated 12:00 p.m. – The Mason County prosecutor issued a cease and desist letter to FiveCAP, Inc. in Scottville.

The letter states that the nonprofit organization has allegedly violated Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

Updated 11:35 a.m. – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and hours to get to the unprecedented amount of claims. They also extended call center hours by an hour every day.

Michigan’s attorney general is asking the president to reconsider his decision not to open a special enrollment period on the official health care marketplace website because of the pandemic.

Updated 7:46 a.m. – General Motors has won a new government contract to make thousands of ventilators.

Updated 7:25 a.m. – The Otsego County Fire Department says one of its firefighters has COVID-19.

Assistant Chief Martin said on Facebook the firefighter has served with the county for a long time. Martin asked the public to keep the firefighter in their prayers for a quick recovery.

April 7

Updated 8:06 p.m. – Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order temporarily suspending requirements regarding licensing and regulation of emergency medical services. Staffing and licensing requirements for ambulances are also reduced and the expiration dates of all emergency medical services personnel licenses and professional certifications in basic cardiac life support will be extended.

Updated 5:06 p.m. – The Michigan Lottery issued a warning Tuesday to the public to be aware of lottery prize scams that ask potential victims to pay a fee or provide sensitive personal information to collect the prize.

Updated 2:55 p.m. – Health official say there are now 18,970 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, and 845 deaths.

Updated 2:39 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases in Grand Traverse County up to 15.

And the health department announced the Holiday Station Store on S. Airport Road as a possible community exposure site connected to one of the new cases. Learn more here.

Updated 1:55 p.m. – The Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt. Pleasant confirmed Tuesday that six of its residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All six residents are in one unit of the building. The Isabella County Medical Care Facility is a 100 bed nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Updated 1:36 p.m. – The state Legislature has voted to extend the state of emergency declaration for the governor.

Updated 12:05 p.m. – Mason County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Updated 11:40 a.m. – A Crawford County man has died from COVID-19.

Updated 10:43 a.m. – Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 9:00 a.m. – Yesterday we learned that the first COVID-19 patient in Presque Isle County was working as a paramedic in Otsego County.

Updated 8:58 a.m. – National health experts are more optimistic this morning over some new coronavirus numbers.

New cases and deaths are starting to level out in places like New York, suggesting social distancing is likely working.

But they also warn the next two weeks could be the worst yet, comparing the number of deaths to the likes of Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Updated 8:16 a.m. – Little Caesars says starting today in Michigan it’s donating 1 million pizzas to first responders.

Updated 7:32 a.m. – The U.S. has reached another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: more than 10,000 people have now died, and almost half of them are in New York.

April 6

Updated 7:20 p.m. – The state has selected the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi as the site of a second alternate care facility to expand medical capacity during the state’s response to COVID-19. This decision comes days after Gov.Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s first alternate care facility at TCF Center in Detroit. It will be converted to provide bed space to accommodate up to 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

Updated 4:29 p.m. – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Updated 3:19 p.m. – Health official say there are now 17,221 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 727 deaths.

Updated 12:57 p.m. – Presque Isle County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Updated 11:50 a.m. – An Oceana County man has died from COVID-19.

Updated 11:36 a.m. – Governor Whitmer is looking at extending the stay-at-home order in Michigan.

Updated 11:15 a.m. – State Representative Karen Whitsett from Detroit is the second state lawmaker to have a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Updated 9:00 a.m. -Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is updating everyone on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

You can watch it starting at 10:15 a.m. Monday on our website here and the free SBTV app.

At 9&10 News at noon, Eric Lloyd will be live at the state capitol with a recap.

Updated 8:29 a.m. – Two emergency orders from health departments are going into effect today at noon.

District Health Department No. 4 and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan are requiring screenings and social distancing at all open businesses and operations.

The orders affect these eight counties—Antrim, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Montmorency, Otsego and Presque Isle. Learn more here.

Updated 7:45 a.m. – COVID-19 cases continue to stress hospitals nationwide.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says those kinds of social distancing measures are working, but the president admits the situation is far from over and that the next two weeks will be crucial in flattening the curve.

“I think we all know we have to reach a certain point and that point to going to be a horrific point in terms of deaths,” the president said. “The next week and a half, two weeks I think, are going to be very difficult.”

Updated 1:17 a.m. – A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials are now recommending those with the virus self-isolate from both their pets and other people.

April 5

Updated 8:05 p.m – Two Northern Michigan health departments are issuing emergency orders to promote screening and social distancing. District Health Department No. 4 and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan are requiring workers to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at open businesses and operations.

Updated 7:23 p.m – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order renewing the restrictions on entry to care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.

Updated 5:53 p.m – The Kalkaska community honored a local woman who died from COVID-19 with a drive-by-vigil.

Updated 4:24 p.m – Health officials say a third person in Grand Traverse County has recovered from the coronavirus.

Updated 3:14 p.m – There are now 15,718 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 617 deaths. That’s up nearly 1,500 since yesterday.

April 4

Updated 11:54 p.m – Meijer, Walmart and Target plan to limit the number of customers inside their stores along with other new safety policies.

Updated 7:55 p.m – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says there are two new cases in Charlevoix, four in Emmet County and one in Otsego. The health department also lists two COVID-19 related deaths in Emmet County and one in Otsego. McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey says there have been three coronavirus related deaths at their facility.

Updated 7:48 p.m. – The District Health Department #10 says a second person in Kalkaska County has died from the coronavirus.

Updated 7:42 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department says as of Saturday, another person has died from COVID-19 and another case has been confirmed. The county’s total of confirmed cases now stands at 12.

Updated 4:10 p.m. – There are now 14,225 cases of coronavirus in Michigan, with 540 deaths. At least nine Northern Michigan counties have reported casualties.

April 3

Updated 8:14 p.m. – The Department of Natural Resources said that they will continue to monitor visitation and adherence to social-distancing requirements at DNR managed facilities.

As a precautionary measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the Traverse City has closed all playground equipment in city parks. We encourage everyone to continue to enjoy safe outdoor activities at an appropriate distance.

Representative Jack Bergman signed onto a letter urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated 2:58 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 12,744 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. The state now says 479 people have died from the virus.

Updated 1:50 p.m. – Two new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County were confirmed Friday, raising the county’s confirmed total to 11 cases. In addition, two people in Grand Traverse County who had previously tested positive are now considered recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from home isolation.

Updated 12:05 p.m. – The first major drug trial for the coronavirus could start next week in Detroit. Henry Ford Health System is administrating the double-blind study to see whether the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine could prevent front-line workers from getting the virus.

Updated: 11:25 a.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday, prohibiting employers from discharging, disciplining or retaliating against an employee who stays home from work if they or one of their close contacts has tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of the virus.

Updated: 9:04 a.m. – The number of global coronavirus cases has now topped 1 million.

Nearly a quarter-million cases are in the U.S. where many states are running dangerously low on medical supplies. New York’s governor says the state could run out of ventilators within six days.

April 2

Updated: 7:15 p.m. – The Central Michigan District Health Department has reported the second coronavirus death in Isabella County. Health officials say that the individual was an elderly female who was admitted to McLaren Central Michigan on March 31.

Updated: 4:38 p.m. – A man has died of coronavirus in Cheboygan County. District Health Department No. 4 says that it was an elderly male who was hospitalized at McLaren Petoskey with underlying health conditions.

Updated: 3:08 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 10,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. The state now says 417 people have died from the virus.

Updated: 2:32 p.m. – An employee of the East Jordan Family Health Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Updated: 10:47 a.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday ordering all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, unless restrictions are lifted, and ensures continued learning by setting guidelines for remote learning.

Updated: 9:11 a.m. -Munson Medical Center reported a second death to the Grand Traverse Co. Health Department—a 70-year-old woman.

This comes less than 24 hours after the first Grand Traverse County resident died of COVID-19.

The health department says “Our hearts go out to those affected by her loss,” and “We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”

Updated: 9:10 a.m. -The U.S. says unemployment is at another record high—more than 6.6 million applied for unemployment benefits last week.

That new record high blows the previous week’s reported record of 3.3 million out of the water.

That totals up to almost 10 million.

Updated: 8:21 a.m. – President Trump announced yesterday that the federal stockpile of gloves and masks is almost empty.

That announcement was accompanied by another warning from the president—he says we’re in store for a difficult few weeks ahead.

Updated: 7:31 a.m. – At 3 p.m. on the 9&10 News Plus channel of the SBTV app, we will talk to a Munson Healthcare doctor.

This Northern Michigan Medical expert will join us to answer questions about the virus.

As of this morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is at least 9,334 with 337 deaths. The state updates its numbers daily at 2 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have now topped 200,000 with more than 5,000 deaths.

Updated: 6:48 a.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting a virtual town hall from 7 to 8 p.m. Learn how to submit your questions here.

And don’t miss the 10:30 a.m. briefing from the governor, it will be broadcast live on TV with 9&10 News, our SBTV App, Facebook page and website live stream here. She will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to combat COVID-19.

April 1

Updated: 8:28 p.m. – A man has died of the coronavirus in Grand Traverse County. The Grand Traverse County Health Department says that he was a male in his 60’s and was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds all travelers that the border is open to essential travel only. Rumors circulating about the borders shutting down are false.

Updated: 5:27 p.m. – District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) is reporting the third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 from a resident in Cheboygan County.

Updated: 5:17 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday, expanding the COVID-19 emergency declaration and formally declaring a state of disaster.

Updated 3:42 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.

Updated 2:50 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 9,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Updated 1:45 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Wednesday that is has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in a Grand Traverse County resident.

Updated 1:36 p.m. – District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) is reporting the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 from a resident in Cheboygan County.

Updated 12:45 p.m. – A recent survey conducted by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to measure the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant industry in Michigan estimates a loss of $491 million in sales and more than 72,000 jobs during the first 22 days of March.

Updated 12:00 p.m. – A local EMT and firefighter from Fife Lake is on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in California.

Updated: 11:00 a.m. – Goodwill is now working with Safe Harbor homeless shelter in Traverse City to provide daily day shelters. Safe Harbor’s daily day shelter begins Thursday, April 2, from 1-4 p.m.

Updated 8:17 a.m. – The U.S. has reached more than 4,000 deaths, but the Trump administration says that number could end up reaching as many as 240,000.

The president’s message appeared to take a more somber tone during the briefing.

But he tempered his comments with some optimism. Read more here.

March 31

Updated 9:00 p.m. – The Attorney General’s office denied a request from Jo-Ann Fabrics to stay open.

A man has died of coronavirus in in Emmet County.

The White House released projections of how they expect the pandemic to progress.

Updated 4:24 p.m. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned Michiganders on Tuesday to beware of scammers claiming to be from at least two public health departments, including the Benzie Leelanau Public Health Department.

Updated 3:02 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 7,615 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 259 people have died from the virus.

Updated: 2:38 p.m. – The Chippewa County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case. Although the individual is a resident of Chippewa County, the person has not resided within the county for several weeks. Therefore, the risk to the general community is considered very low.

Updated 2:33 p.m. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it has closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area in Manistee County, effective immediately, to better protect visitors, staff and nearby communities after seeing a surge in visitors over the last two weeks.

Updated 12:41 p.m. – The annual Mesick Mushroom Festival, which was slated for May 8-10, has been canceled.

State Representative Triston Cole is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to allow more businesses to open back up.

The Michigan State Police Post in Cadillac is warning residents in the area to not fall victim to COVID-19 scams.

Updated 8:50 a.m. – Oscoda County has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, a man and a woman.

The health department says they are both in isolation and in good condition at this time. Those in close contact with the patients will also be quarantined.

Updated 7:38 a.m. – Angels of Action in Big Rapids has almost doubled its food output for students, and says it needs donations to keep up the good work. Just $5 can provide a family with a bag of food.

March 30



Updated 10:34 p.m. – The governor issued an executive order banning non-essential veterinary procedures. She said that while there is no evidence that pets can transmit the coronavirus, this will help with social distancing.

Updated 8:19 p.m. – Central Michigan University has rescheduled their spring commencement ceremonies for the weekend of August 15, 2020.

Updated 7:14 p.m. – Health officials are warning the public about a possible exposure site in Luce County. They say an employee at Zellar’s Village Inn in Newberry worked at the the restaurant on March 17, 2020.

Updated 5:40 p.m. – District Health Department #10 reports the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Mecosta County resident. DHD#10 is working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any close contacts to this individual.

Updated 5:00 p.m. – Ford Motor Company announced Monday that it will begin producing ventilators, with the goal of producing 50,000 ventilators in 100 days and up to 30,000 per month thereafter as needed.

Updated 4:27 p.m. – The Grand Traverse Co. Health Department is sharing a message for seasonal homeowners.

They say anyone traveling to the county from a high-risk area should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Updated 3:05 p.m. – Health official say there are now 6,498 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 184 people have died from the virus.

Updated 2:38 p.m. – A Kalkaska County man who tested positive for COVID-19 last week has died.

Updated 12:53 p.m. – Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grand Traverse County.

According to the health department, community acquired transmission was determined to be a factor in one of the new cases.

Updated 11:18 a.m. – A new partnership will help restaurants sell food and pantry items.

Before this agreement, they could only sell food to grocery and retail stores.

The Michigan National Guard will aid food banks in four communities across Michigan, with 10 Michigan National Guard members serving at each site.

If you still want those Thin Mints while you’re staying at home, the Girl Scouts have you covered with online cookie sales.

Updated 8:55 a.m. – Right now, many doctors are using tests that take days. But that could change.

The FDA approved a new coronavirus test that can deliver results in just 15 minutes.

Updated 7:12 a.m. – Supplies and medical ships have been sent to the hardest-hit areas of the U.S.

Updated 5:22 a.m. – The number of new coronavirus patients across Michigan jumped by nearly 2,000 this weekend.

According to the state, there are now at least 5,486 cases with 132 deaths.

Michigan now has the third most in the country, with more cases than California, Illinois and Washington.

Antrim and Cheboygan counties announced their first cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

March 29

Updated 9:05 p.m.- Governor Whitmer has issued a new executive order to loosen some laws in order for qualified medical professionals to treat patients affected by COVID-19.

Updated 8:03 p.m.- Governor Whitmer has issued a new executive order to protect inmates and juvenile detention residents during the outbreak.

Updated 7:39 p.m.- District Health Department #10 reports the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an Wexford County resident. Officials are working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any close contacts to this individual.

Updated 4:14 p.m. –Governor Whitmer is moving forward on plans to create a makeshift hospital in Detroit. The TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall, will host around 900 patients when space runs out at local hospitals. FEMA says they’ll fund construction of the site.

-Americans can expect coronavirus-relief checks to be direct-deposited within 3 weeks.

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also says he wants small businesses to hire-back workers.

-The National Guard will deploy four people to Montcalm County to assist in the fight against coronavirus. The men and women are logistics and data specialists and they’ll be gathering and disseminating information in the region.

March 28

Updated 11:59 p.m. – The North American International Auto Show in Detroit has been canceled. Its venue will be used for a makeshift hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 11:47 p.m. – A Michigan National Guard unit is being called in to help the federal response to the coronavirus.

Updated 9:07 p.m. – With healthcare systems facing incredible stress from the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Michigan is asking for volunteers to sign-up through a new website, michigan.gov/fightcovid19.

Updated 3:52 p.m. – President Trump has approved the Major Disaster Declaration request for Michigan. The approval of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request means the state can now get assistance from FEMA to combat the coronavirus.

Updated 3:42 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 4,650 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. That figure is up nearly 1,000 cases since Friday. Oceana County says it has a second confirmed case. The Grand Traverse County Health Department says there are now five cases in its region. They asking anyone coming into Grand Traverse County from regions with high levels of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

March 27

Updated 7:15 p.m. – As reports of price gouging related to coronavirus disease near 2,000, the Michigan Department of Attorney General has sent a cease and desist letter to DiaMedical USA Equipment Inc. for marketing face masks at exceptionally high prices. DiaMedical USA Equipment Inc. is located in Bloomfield Hills.

Updated 5:30 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that pushes all April 2020 state and city income tax filing deadlines in Michigan to July 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated 5:20 p.m. – A Missaukee County man who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week has died.

Updated 3:09 – Health official say there are now 3,657 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 92 people have died from the virus.

Updated 2:49 p.m. – Osceola County is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Updated 2:10 p.m. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion spending bill aimed at bringing some financial relief to American families and businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 1:36 p.m. – Small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now apply for the Michigan Small Business Relief Program’s grants and loans.

Updated 10:50 a.m. – Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) says one of its hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MSHS, the employee works at their St. Ignace campus.

Updated 8:41 a.m. – The U.S. has now surpassed China and Italy in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

But President Trump may be moving toward loosening his administration’s social distancing guidelines.

Updated 7:37 a.m. – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prime minister was showing mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating.

Johnson will still remain in charge of the government’s coronavirus task force.

March 26

Updated 7:09 p.m. – According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. now leads world in number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Central Michigan University reports two students have tested positive for coronavirus. After traveling to a different state for spring break, one returned to a campus residence hall — and has been on campus in the last 24 hours — and the other returned to a permanent residence in another city. The student on campus is now isolated in accordance with guidance from the CDC and will return to their permanent residence tomorrow. For more information, click here.

Updated 5 p.m. – A member of Michigan’s House of Representatives has tested positive for coronavirus.

Updated 4:45 p.m. – Crawford County has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Updated 2:15 p.m. – Health official say there are now 2,856 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 60 deaths.

The state now says 60 people have died from the virus.

Updated 1:26 p.m. – The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May to Aug. 23.

Updated 12 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially asked for help from the federal government Thursday.

If granted, a disaster declaration like this will open up funding, loans and resources for Michigan as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths climb across the state.

Updated 10:30 a.m. – A man has died of coronavirus in Mecosta County.

District Health Department #10 says the 82-year-old Mecosta County man was admitted to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids on March 25.

Updated 10:12 a.m. – The first positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oceana County.

Missaukee County is also reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Updated 9:08 a.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address the state Thursday at 11 a.m.

And after that, the governor will hold a virtual town hall.

The virtual town hall is being hosted by Wood TV8 in Grand Rapids. You can ask questions live by phone or video chat.

Questions can also submitted through an online form.

Updated 7:29 a.m. – As the nation’s battle against the coronavirus ramps up, the USNS Comfort hospital ship is deploying to New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Updated 6:37 a.m. – The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

March 25

Updated 11:44 p.m. – Gov. Whitmer signed an Executive order allowing pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover these emergency refills during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 9:35 p.m. – McLaren Northern Michigan tells us that one COVID-19 patient was a safely discharged in Emmet County.

The Grand Traverse County Office of Emergency management issued a declaration of emergency.

Updated 8:29 p.m. – Health officials confirm the first COVID-19 case in a Mecosta County resident. They are working to investigate this case and to determine if there were any close contacts with the individual.

Updated 5:42 p.m. – Gov. Whitmer Signed an executive order temporarily allowing the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings. This order also allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on documents.

AG Nessel joined a coalition of attorneys general today urging Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart, Craigslist, to more rigorously monitor price-gouging practices by online sellers using their services.

Updated 2:15 p.m. – Health official say there are now 2,295 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 43 people have died from the virus.

Updated 1:53 p.m. – A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kalkaska County.

Updated 11:25 a.m. – The Mackinac Policy Conference will be pushed back because of COVID-19 concerns.

Updated 11:18 a.m. – Because of the coronavirus, the 60th National Morel Mushroom Festival has been canceled this year in Boyne City.

It was scheduled for May 14-17.

Organizers say they plan to bring the festival back in 2021.

Updated 11:08 a.m. – The LMAS District Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Luce County.

Updated 8:59 a.m. – Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus is 3,434, now second highest to only Italy, which has 6,820.

Updated 6:47 a.m. – The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales has started to show mild symptoms but is in good condition right now.

He has been self-quarantining in Scotland.

Updated 1:38 a.m. – Congress and the White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion bipartisan stimulus package to help American workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Full details have not yet been released, but the breakdown looks like this: $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families, $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits, and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.

It’s of the most expensive measures in the history of Congress. The Senate is expected to vote on it later before sending it on to the House.

Then President Trump will need to sign it into law.

March 24

Updated 10:30 p.m. – The state is now urging residents that any complaints related to the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order should be directed to local law enforcement.

Updated 8:36 p.m. – During President Trump’s press conference today he said he wants to see the country ready and raring to go by Easter. The Senate is close to finalizing a stimulus plan to jump start the economy.

Updated 7:10 p.m. – MDHHS announced three cases of coronavirus among patients at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline and Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland.

Updated 4:54 p.m. – Meijer announced Tuesday that effective immediately, it is temporarily suspending bottle returns at all of its stores.

Updated 3:55 p.m. – A priest at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish in Manistee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated 3:09 p.m. – Health official say there are now 1,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 24 people have died from the virus.

Updated 3:00 p.m. – A passenger who flew through Cherry Capital Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated 1:33 p.m. – Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Newaygo County. District Health Department #10 says it’s the county’s second confirmed COVID-19 case.

Updated 12:38 p.m. – India’s prime minister decrees lockdown of country of 1.3 billion for 21 days, according to the Associated Press.

Updated 11:15 a.m. – Two new confirmed coronavirus cases in northern Michigan.

And because of the pandemic, you will now have to wait a full year for the 2020 Olympics.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County.

The first is a man in his 50s with a history of domestic travel.

The second is a woman in her 60s also with a history of domestic travel.

This development comes just about 24 hours after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers and businesses.

In addition to two new local cases, the International Olympic Committee postponed this summer’s Tokyo games for a year.

They will take place in 2021, but will still be called the 2020 Summer Olympics.

A member of the Detroit Police Department has died from the coronavirus.

Plus, congressional leaders and the White House say they expect to reach a deal Tuesday on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

The state says there are 1,325 confirmed cases in Michigan.

Fifteen people have died from the virus so far.

The state will updates these numbers every day at 2 p.m.

These are all the counties in our viewing area with confirmed cases: Charlevoix, Chippewa, Clare, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee Midland, Montcalm, Newaygo, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford counties.

It’s important to note that the state does not yet list Isabella County, but the Central Michigan Health Department says it was notified of a confirmed case there.

Worldwide cases are now nearing 400,000 with more than 17,000 deaths.

That’s a thousand more deaths than when we updated you Monday afternoon.

The total number who have recovered from the virus so far stands at nearly 103,000.

Updated 10:23 a.m. – Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grand Traverse County.

Updated 9:04 a.m – A for medical supplies is hitting across the U.S. Spectrum Health says it has received an “outpouring of community inquiries and offers of support.”

In response to the public’s desire to help, it is opening 14 drop-off sites for donations.

Updated 9:02 a.m – Congressional leaders continue to battle over a $2 trillion spending plan to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats blocked another procedural vote Tuesday, arguing it’s more of a corporate bailout than a help to the health crisis.

Updated 8:38 a.m – Japan’s prime minister says the International Olympic Committee has agreed to postpone the Olympics for one year.

Updated 7:47 a.m – In an attempt to save the economy, the Federal Reserve is taking drastic steps to make borrowing easier for banks and other large entities.

And the president said he’s confident the country will be back open for business in a matter of weeks instead of months, despite warnings from his own health experts.

Updated 6:44 a.m. – As critical medical supplies run short across America, several governors are now calling on President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to compel businesses to start making more.

At the same time, the president signed an executive order Monday making it against the law to hoard medical supplies in the U.S. with the intention of selling them at inflated prices.

Updated 1:50 a.m. – Grocery stores are on the list of essential services that are not affected by the Governor’s executive order.

While Oleson’s Food Store was not erupting into chaos when reporter Bill Froehlich visited on Monday, Gov. Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home order was on shoppers minds.

March 23

Updated 8:45 p.m. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced that, in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-21, it will close state park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters, effective now through at least April 13.

In President Trump’s press conference today, he said that they will be cracking down on hoarding and price gouging and bidding of personal protective equipment.

Updated 4:49 p.m. – A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Manistee County.

This marks Manistee County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Updated 4:16 p.m. – The Traverse City Track Club announced Monday that it is canceling its 2020 Bayshore Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated 4:13 p.m. – The coronavirus pandemic will delay this year’s summer games in Tokyo.

A member of the International Olympic Committee told USA Today that the games will be postponed due to the pandemic.

The committee member said the games would likely be pushed back to 2021.

Details are expected to be sorted out over the coming weeks.

Canada had already announced it would not send athletes to represent it if the games were held as scheduled.

Updated 2:29 p.m. – Health official say there are now 1,328 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 15 people have died from the virus.

Kalkaska County is also reporting its first positive case of coronavirus.

Updated 12:38 p.m. – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 12:01 p.m. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state will be under a stay-at-home order starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

It comes as the state as climbed from zero to more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in 13 days.

Governor Whitmer issued the stay-at-home order at a press conference Monday morning.

The state now says 15 people have died from the virus.

Updated 8:56 a.m. – The U.S. Senate is planning a procedural vote Monday on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package in an effort to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 8:00 a.m. –Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are set to hold a press conference Monday addressing how the state is responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can catch that live press conference on 9&10 News’ sister station Local 32 at 11 a.m. It will also be live streamed on Facebook and 9and10newsews.com.

Updated 6:42 a.m. – German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in self-quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccination tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel’s spokesman said yesterday the chancellor will continuously be tested while in isolation, but he said a test at this early stage would not be reliable.

Merkel is expected to continue her full workload from quarantine.

March 22

Updated 7:39 p.m. – At least four new cases of the novel coronavirus were announced Sunday in Chippewa, Otsego and Roscommon County. McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey says a patient in their COVID isolation unit has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Updated 4:23 p.m. – Downstate media is reporting the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan is now at nine. They say it happened in Washtenaw County. Health officials describe the victim as an older man with underlying health conditions. This comes as the state’s latest count of confirmed cases is at 1,035.

March 21

Updated 6:07 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today to temporarily close “non-essential” personal care services. This applies to businesses like hair, nail, and tanning salons, tattoo parlors and similar services that need people to be within 6 feet of each other.

Updated 5:55 p.m. -The state has released the latest results on COVID-19 testing in Michigan. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 787. There are now 6 deaths from the virus.

Updated 2:33 p.m. – Health officials have announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Michigan.

One has been confirmed in Clare County while they are presumptive positive cases in Charlevoix County and Emmet Counties.

March 20

Updated 9:44 p.m. –Media from downstate said an Oakland County resident has died due to the coronavirus. This brings the state total to four.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined forces with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The Governors called on President Trump and Congress to ensure the automotive industry and the jobs it supports are able to weather the economic downturn.

Updated 5:23 p.m. – Wexford County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Updated 5:10 p.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she has no plans right now to tell Michiganders to shelter in place to stop the spread.

President Donald Trump echoed that position at the national level.

To help with the economic burden of the pandemic, the governor signed an executive order temporarily suspending evictions.

The state Department of Education sent a memo Friday saying online learning during mandated school closures cannot be counted as instructional time, meaning all the online schooling going on right now will not count toward schools’ annual requirements.

The deadline for filing your taxes has been moved back three months to July 15.

California and New York have ordered everyone except for essential services to shelter in place, with Illinois likely to follow suit.

Updated 2:31 p.m. – Health official say there are now 549 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Updated: 1:25 p.m. – Pres. Trump announced that all federal student loan payments have been suspended without penalty “for at least 60 days.” He also announce the US and Mexico are closing the border to non-essential travel to curb the spread of the virus. The Trump administration will also restrict entry of people without documentation to the U.S.

Update 11:31 a.m. – The state Treasury Department is now offering collections assistance to newly unemployed Michiganders paying on past-due state tax debts or other state debts.

Updated 11:22 a.m. – As worldwide deaths surpass 10,000 in the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is working on a $1 trillion rescue package.

This comes after California’s governor ordered all 40 million people there to stay home.

The deadline for filing your taxes has been moved to back three months to July 15.

The state updates its coronavirus numbers daily at 2 p.m.

Right now Michigan has 334 total confirmed cases with three deaths.

In our viewing area, there are cases in Leelanau, Otsego, Montcalm and Midland counties.

It was also confirmed in a woman from Charlevoix County, but she is being treated downstate.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing 247,000.

So far, more than 86,000 people who have had the virus have recovered.

Updated 7:59 a.m. – A Traverse City tent company has all hands on deck to send specialized medical tents to hospitals around the country.

TentCraft is filling orders for heavy duty tents that healthcare workers can use for coronavirus screenings and isolation units.

Updated 7:33 a.m. – The entire state of California is under a shelter in place order Friday morning.

It’s the most restrictive order by a governor so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the order late Thursday night.

It comes as the number of cases in the state and the U.S. continues to skyrocket.

The state-wide lockdown applies to most of California’s 40 million residents. But there are exceptions for people whose jobs are deemed essential, including health professionals, police and firefighters.

During his announcement, Newsom called the decision difficult but necessary.

“This is not a permanent state,” he said. “This is a moment in time, and we will meet this moment together and we will look back at these kinds of decisions as pivotal decisions. If we’re to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously. Let us be criticized for going full force and meeting this virus head on.”

It’s not clear how long the order will stay in place.

Updated 6:59 a.m. – Thousands of Americans have started to file for unemployment, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Now a state-supported agency is helping people get the assistance they need.

Updated 4:37 a.m. – Gov. Whitmer is asking the White House to fund Michigan’s National Guard in order to respond to the threat of the coronavirus.

They would be used to help distribute resources like food and supplies to impacted families and assist the state’s health department. For more information, go here.

March 19

Updated 5:48 p.m. – The Attorney General office has surpassed 800 consumer complaints of price-gouging related to coronavirus, as the office received a complaint of a new COVID-19 scam making an appearance in Michigan. An Oakland County resident reported being contacted via phone by scammers who said they could provide test kits as long as they prepaid for them. The person immediately recognized it was a scam and contacted the AG office.

Updated 4:14 p.m. – The State Department issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances, and to return home if they are already abroad unless they plan to remain overseas.

Updated 4:12 p.m. – The Michigan Lottery has temporarily closed its regional claim offices to the public.

Updated 2:33 p.m. – Health officials say there are now 334 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Updated 2:33 p.m.– District Health Department #10 will close its offices to the public March 23 through April 5.

The health department says it will continue to provide as many services as possible to the public by appointment only.

Updated 1:39 p.m. – The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved economic assistance for small businesses around Michigan that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Updated 12:30 p.m. – Central Michigan University announce it is canceling May commencement ceremonies.

Updated 11 a.m. – Three coronavirus deaths in Michigan in 24 hours, and there is now a confirmed case in Midland County.

Thursday morning Henry Ford Health System reported a coronavirus death of an 81-year-old patient. They say it happened Wednesday in Detroit.

Downstate media is reporting a death of a woman in her 50s at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Midland County says it identified its first positive case of COVID-19.

They say it’s a woman with a history of international travel.

She has been in isolation in her home.

The Midland County Department of Public Health is now working with her to identify and contact others who may have been exposed.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 30 additional cases, bringing the total to 110 in Michigan.

In Northern Michigan, cases have been confirmed in a Leelanau County man and an Otsego County man.

There is a woman from Charlevoix County with the virus, but she is being treated downstate.

Montcalm County declared a local state of emergency after a case was confirmed there.

Updated 9:01 a.m.

The AP reports Italy could surpass China in number of deaths from the coronavirus.

The nation’s large elderly population, overwhelmed health care system, and delay in demanding a lockdown for its outbreak epicenter are all possible causes.

Updated 8:41 a.m

The impact of the coronavirus is beginning to be felt in the labor market. The AP reports applications for unemployment benefits surged by 70,000 last week.

Updated 8:03 a.m

Two members of Congress have now tested positive for the coronavirus: Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah Democrat Ben McAdams.

Diaz-Balart was the first of the two.

A physician is working with members of Congress who may have been exposed to the virus by Diaz-Balart and McAdams.

Both say they are working from home and are still focused on helping Americans impacted by the coronavirus.

Updated 7:44 a.m

President Trump is taking more steps in the national effort to combat the coronavirus in the U.S.

The president signed a $100 billion coronavirus relief package into law on March 18.

It includes provisions for free testing and paid emergency leave.

Lawmakers are also working on a trillion-dollar rescue package.

And President Trump invoked emergency powers to allow his administration to ask private companies to make necessary medical supplies, including face masks and ventilators.

But in the wake of this pandemic, the president also took a moment to applaud the public for how it’s been coping with the significant hurdles that have followed.

“I want to thank all Americans for pulling together, for coming together, for doing what they have to do. It’s been incredible, it’s been inspirational,” he said.

The Trump administration also wants money for the airline and hotel industries, help for small businesses, and direct payments for everyday Americans beginning next month.

Marc Short | Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, said ,”The economy is strong, the foundation of it, but the reality is there’s so many people impacted in the short term. So we need to make sure that action is taken quickly to give them the resources they need.”

Updated 6:44 a.m – After another brutal day on Wall Street, a big change is headed for the New York Stock Exchange.

Beginning Monday, the trading floor will be closed.

The news comes after a trader and an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Durng the closure, all trading will be done electronically.

And taking a look at how Wall Street did on March 18, the DOW lost more than 1,300 points, closing below 20,000 for the first time in three years.

The Index gave up nearly all of its gains since President Trump took office.

The Nasdaq also dipped, losing nearly 350 points.

And the S&P 500 Index lost about 130 points.

Stock futures aren’t looking much better, the DOW dipped more than 800 points in after-hours trading.

Updated 6:15 a.m. – In China, the number of new coronavirus cases is dwindling.

Health officials report only 34 new infections in the past day, all of which are people arriving from other countries. No new local infections were reported in China for the first time since the outbreak began last year in Wuhan.

Updated 2:03 a.m. – With 110 confirmed cases in the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state on March 18.

In the Q&A portion of the address, she laid out the state’s priorities for who should get tested for the virus. She also said the need to prioritize tests means if she started exhibiting signs of the illness, she would do what other younger, healthier, low-risk people are being advised to do—self quarantine.

“Because is very important that with the tests that we have—because we’re still waiting on the federal government to give us more—that we prioritize who those tests are being given to.”

To read more from that address, click here.

March 18

Updated 11:21 p.m. – The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered all trial courts statewide “to limit access to courtrooms and other spaces to no more than 10 persons, including staff, and to practice social distancing and limit court activity to only essential functions.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took action against an individual selling high-priced products online through eBay as her department amps up efforts to pursue price-gougers. Consumer complaint hotline hours extended to the weekend.

Updated 9:42 p.m. – Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expand the capacity for child care services for health care workers, first responders, and other members of the essential workforce providing critical infrastructure to people during this time.

Updated 9:12 p.m. – Ferris State University has made the decision to close all residence halls, apartments and suites on campus. Check out of Spring 2020 housing accommodations must be no later than Sunday, March 22 at 5 p.m.

Updated 7:51 p.m. – Rep. Diaz-Belart of Flordia becomes the first congressman with a known positive test for coronavirus.

Updated 5:57 p.m. – The DNR has closed shooting ranges and restricted access at offices to appointment only.

The Michigan Army National Guard will be assisting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.

The New York Stock Exchange has moved temporarily to fully electronic trading.

Updated 5:05 p.m. – The governor says the new total for COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 110. She also confirmed the first death in the state from the virus.

All this as work continues at the state and federal level to ease the burden of the coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. Senate passed coronavirus response measures providing sick leave and free testing.

It is now headed to the president’s desk for his signature.

President Donald Trump also announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend foreclosures and evictions through April.

He also said he will invoke the Defense Production Act to help out the private sector.

At the state level, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the deadline to pay back taxes to the state and avoid foreclosure during the pandemic.

It moves the deadline from March 31 to May 29.

Again, the governor says the total Michigan cases now stands at 110.

The state website has not listed the specific counties yet.

The first death was a 50-year-old man with underlying medical conditions in Wayne County.

The most cases are in Oakland County, with 23 cases there.

Updated 4:30 p.m. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says there are an additional 30 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan. That brings the state total up to 110 cases.

The 30 cases is in addition to the 15 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan announced earlier in the day.

Updated 3:35 p.m. – The Census Bureau says its suspending field operations for the next two weeks to keep its workers and the public healthy and safe.

Updated 2:10 p.m. – Michigan officials have announced 15 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80. A man who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at a downstate hospital Wednesday morning. He is the first confirmed coronavirus death in Michigan.

Updated 1:40 p.m. – Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories over worker fears about the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, automakers are expected to release details on the closure later today.

Updated 12:43 p.m. -Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories over worker fears about the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, automakers are expected to release details on the closure later today.

Updated 11:46 a.m. – The Mackinac Bridge Authority will stop accepting crash transactions March 21 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker.

Updated 11:30 a.m. – Health officials confirmed coronavirus in a woman who flew through the Chippewa County International Airport earlier this week.

Wednesday morning President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Canada agreed to close the border to non-essential traffic for the time being.

Algoma Public Health in Canada says the woman flew through the airport March 15.

It’s now the first positive case in the Algoma region.

The health department says if you flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15 at around 10:45 p.m. to call your health care provider.

The patient has since been discharged from the Sault Area Hospital in Ontario and is now in self-isolation at home.

In Michigan there are 65 confirmed cases according to the state website.

As of Tuesday night, there are two more cases in northern Michigan.

One is a man in Leelanau County who is now being treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The other is man in Gaylord isolating at home.

There is a woman from Charlevoix County with the virus, but she is being treated downstate.

Montcalm County declared a local state of emergency after a case was confirmed there.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, both downstate.

Spectrum Health says one of its employees tested positive as well.

They say the worker is not in a direct patient care role.

Late Tuesday night Michigan lawmakers approved $125 million in emergency spending to curb the coronavirus crisis.

The bill passed with unanimous approval and will be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

$50 million will go to Health and Human Services to help with health care capacity.

$75 million will go to coronavirus public health emergency and response funding.