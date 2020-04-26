Child Care Providers Seek Support to Stay Open

Kim Bacsh is an in-home Child Care Provider.

“We’re just careful. I ask my parents to be really careful to not to be taking the kids out and about to stores and stuff,” says Bacsh.

She’s one of the few that’s still open.

Right now she’s caring for the children of essential workers.

Bacsh says, “The parents are now not allowed to come into my home. They meet me at the door. We go wash hands, take temperatures, check temperatures through out the day, lots more hand washing.”

The pandemic has changed the way she does things for better and worse.

“It’s a positive as far as health and safety reasons go. It’s not a positive for small businesses,” said Director at Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center, Candice Hamel.

Since Governor Whitmer’s initial Stay At Home order many child care facilities have been forced to close.

Hamel says, “As we got the first executive order, that included child care programs. With the exception of those providing care for essential workforce families.”

Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center says many businesses have lost dozens of clients as families are now home to watch the kids themselves.

“There’s already such a small margin of sink or swim with small businesses in licensed child care that it’s really hard to keep your doors open. But when you’ve just got a few kiddos it makes it very tough,” said Hamel.

Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center says in the next week they hope to announce funding assistance for child care providers across the state.