Newaygo City Police Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts

Officers in Newaygo say someone went through multiple unlocked cars sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning and stole property.

They say it happened along the streets of Barton, Post and Washington.

Valuable items have also been reported missing.

If you know anything about these thefts, call the Newaygo Police Department at (231) 652-1655.

This comes after Gaylord Police say they arrested a suspect connected to a string of different break-ins.

Always remember to lock your car and remove all valuables before heading inside.